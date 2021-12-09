Davenport Police investigate

Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in which several vehicles were hit Thursday night along an alley between the 500 block of Oak Street and Telegraph Road.
Police were called to the scene at 6:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police recovered seven spent casings and discovered several vehicles that were struck by gunfire.
It is the second shots-fired call in two straight days and 24 hours apart that Davenport Police are investigating.
At 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers investigated a shots-fired incident at the foot of the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge near West 2nd and Gaines streets. No one was injured, but police recovered seven shell casings and other evidence.
A victim vehicle from that incident was later located by police.
Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”