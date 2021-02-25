Davenport Police investigating a death in central Davenport

Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 E Locust St., was locked down for about 20 minutes, the school said in a tweet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

"This afternoon, students were placed in a lockdown for about 20 minutes due to an incident in the neighborhood. All students and staff were immediately secured within the building per Davenport Police recommendations, and everyone remained safe and secure the entire lockdown."