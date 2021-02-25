 Skip to main content
Davenport Police investigating a death in central Davenport
Davenport Police investigating a death in central Davenport

Davenport Police have confirmed they are investigating a death in Central Davenport.

There is a police presence near Farnam Street.

Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 E Locust St., was locked down for about 20 minutes, the school said in a tweet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

"This afternoon, students were placed in a lockdown for about 20 minutes due to an incident in the neighborhood. All students and staff were immediately secured within the building per Davenport Police recommendations, and everyone remained safe and secure the entire lockdown."

This story will be updated.

