A building and a vehicle were hit by bullets in separate shootings Monday and Saturday in Davenport, though no injuries were reported.
The Monday shooting happened about 3:55 a.m. at 1500 Harrison Street, according to the Davenport Police Department. When they searched the area, officers found the shell casings and the damage to the building. The type of building was not released.
The Saturday shooting happened around 2:24 p.m. near East Lombard Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers found a damaged vehicle and shell casings at that location. No further details on the make or model of the vehicle were released.
The police ask anyone with information to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. They can also use the "CityConnect Davenport, Ia" or "CrimeReports by Motorola" mobile apps.