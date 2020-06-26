You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Police investigating a report of shots fired on W. 7th Street
Davenport Police are investigating a report of shots fired on West 7th Street, near Taylor Street.

A neighbor said he was sitting outside when he heard more than one shot, or fireworks, and then watched a black SUV crash into two parked cars.

On Wednesday, one vehicle was struck by a bullet on West 7th Street between Fillmore and Taylor streets. No one was injured.

This story will be updated.

