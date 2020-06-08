You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Police investigating a shooting near Brown Street
Davenport Police investigating a shooting near Brown Street

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 11:08 p.m. in the area of Brown Street and Brown Court.

Officers found fired cartridge cases. There were no reported injuries or damage.

According to information developed by investigators, a dispute occurred between two groups leading to shots being fired.

