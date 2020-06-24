You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Police investigating a shooting
Davenport Police investigating a shooting

Shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating a report of a shooting on W. 7th Street between Taylor and Fillmore streets.

 KEVIN SCHMIDT

Davenport Police are investigating a reported shooting on W. 7th Street between Taylor and Fillmore streets. 

Neighbors said they heard four to six shots, and one vehicle was damaged.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood, talking to residents and are now clearing the scene.

This story will be updated.

Breaking News