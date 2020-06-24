Davenport Police investigating a shooting

Return to homepage ×
Davenport Police are investigating a reported shooting on W. 7th Street between Taylor and Fillmore streets.
Neighbors said they heard four to six shots, and one vehicle was damaged.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood, talking to residents and are now clearing the scene.
This story will be updated.
Anthony Watt
