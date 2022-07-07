Davenport police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that was reported after a wounded man showed up Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, for treatment.

Police were sent to Genesis West at 4:55 p.m. after receiving a report that a 20-year-old man was there for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are trying to determine the events leading to the man being shot as well as where the shooting occurred.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This story will be updated as police release more information.