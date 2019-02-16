Try 1 month for 99¢
Police at DeTrac

A police vehicle is parked outside DuTrac Saturday morning after the credit union was robbed.

 Liz Boardman/QC Times

The Davenport Police are looking for a male subject involved in a armed robbery of the DuTrac Community Credit Union on Saturday morning. 

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the credit union at 3100 W. Kimberly Road at approximately 9:21 a.m., according to a press release. 

"Preliminary investigation indicated that a male subject entered the Credit Union, displayed a handgun and demanded money," the release states. "The subject then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Per the release, the subject was described as a white male, 5' 9", 140 lbs, and wearing a hooded coat with dark sunglasses. 

No injuries were reported. 

