The Davenport Police are looking for a male subject involved in a armed robbery of the DuTrac Community Credit Union on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the credit union at 3100 W. Kimberly Road at approximately 9:21 a.m., according to a press release.
"Preliminary investigation indicated that a male subject entered the Credit Union, displayed a handgun and demanded money," the release states. "The subject then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Per the release, the subject was described as a white male, 5' 9", 140 lbs, and wearing a hooded coat with dark sunglasses.
No injuries were reported.