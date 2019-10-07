The Davenport Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery.
According to a news release, at roughly 10:25 a.m. police were called to the 1500 block of West Locust Street where a man claimed he was approached by a "black male in his 30s, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt."
The man said the alleged robber displayed a handgun and demanded money. The robber fled after taking "personal effects" from the victim.
The DPD's release did not say if the alleged robbery is related to presence of police officers at the Wendy's restaurant at 1545 W. Locust St. at just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police questioned a number of restaurant's employees. Those employees declined to comment.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or "CrimeReports by Motorola”.