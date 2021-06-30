 Skip to main content
Davenport police investigating bank robbery
Davenport police investigating bank robbery

Davenport police are investigating a report that a man robbed a bank on Kimberly Road, according to a press release from the police department.

Police responded to the the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Early information indicates a man entered the business, implied he was armed with a weapon and demanded money from a teller.

The subject fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating as of Wednesday afternoon.

