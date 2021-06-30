Davenport police investigating bank robbery

Davenport police are investigating a report that a man robbed a bank on Kimberly Road, according to a press release from the police department.
Police responded to the the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Early information indicates a man entered the business, implied he was armed with a weapon and demanded money from a teller.
The subject fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Detectives are still on the scene investigating as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today