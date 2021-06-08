Davenport police investigating death of woman

Davenport authorities are investigating the Tuesday morning death of a woman on South Howell Street.

Officers, firefighters and medical personnel were called around 6:42 a.m. to 130 S. Howell St. for a report of someone needing medical assistance, according to a news release. The woman, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the woman were not released, nor was her suspected cause of death. The release described the inquiry as a death investigation.

The police ask anyone with information to contact investigators. The Davenport Police Department can be reached at 563-326-6125.

Police say anyone with information could also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.