 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police investigating death of woman
0 Comments
topical alert

Davenport police investigating death of woman

  • 0
Police call

Davenport authorities are investigating the Tuesday morning death of a woman on South Howell Street.

Officers, firefighters and medical personnel were called around 6:42 a.m. to 130 S. Howell St. for a report of someone needing medical assistance, according to a news release. The woman, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the woman were not released, nor was her suspected cause of death. The release described the inquiry as a death investigation.

The police ask anyone with information to contact investigators. The Davenport Police Department can be reached at 563-326-6125.

Police say anyone with information could also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava cascade from Icelandic volcano

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News