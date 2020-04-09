Davenport police investigating early morning homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport police are investigating an early morning incident that resulted in one man's death.

Police were called at 1:12 a.m., Thursday, to the 900 block of Marquette Street to a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries.

After initial medical attention on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff.

Detectives were on the scene most of the night investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

