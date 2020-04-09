You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigating early morning homicide
Davenport police investigating early morning homicide

Davenport police are investigating an early morning incident that resulted in one man's death.

Police were called at 1:12 a.m., Thursday, to the 900 block of Marquette Street to a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries.

After initial medical attention on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff.

Detectives were on the scene most of the night investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

