Davenport police investigating fatal shooting
Police call

The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Zachariah Griffieth of Davenport was dropped off about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Health System's western campus in Davenport, according to a news release from the department. Griffieth was suffering from life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.

The department said the investigation was underway, but no further details were available Thursday afternoon.

