Davenport police investigating fatal shooting

The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
Zachariah Griffieth of Davenport was dropped off about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Health System's western campus in Davenport, according to a news release from the department. Griffieth was suffering from life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.
The department said the investigation was underway, but no further details were available Thursday afternoon.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today