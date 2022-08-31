 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Davenport police investigating late night gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

Police officers found shell casings late Tuesday after being called to investigate a report of gunfire. 

The call was around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue, according to the Davenport Police Department. 

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, the department said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible! 3,000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News