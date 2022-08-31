Davenport police investigating late night gunfire

Police officers found shell casings late Tuesday after being called to investigate a report of gunfire.
The call was around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue, according to the Davenport Police Department.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, the department said.
