Davenport police investigating possible gunfire near Sacred Heart Cathedral

Davenport police officers were investigating gunfire as of about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 11th and Iowa streets.

The officers at the scene did not provide any details of what they believed happened, but evidence markers were on the ground and shell casings were visible by at least some of them.

A person in the area said two people were walking south on Iowa when they encountered an eastbound blue Impala at the intersection and there were eight or nine shots.

The pedestrians ran east through the parking lot adjacent to Sacred Heart Cathedral, and the vehicle turned south on Iowa, the person said.

