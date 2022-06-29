 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police investigating possible gunfire near Sacred Heart Cathedral

  • Updated
  • 0
062922-nws-qct-IowaShooting-5

Davenport police respond to a shots fired call at the intersection of East 11th St. and Iowa in Davenport, Wednesday afternoon. Police would not provide any information at the scene, but shell casings were visible and a nearby witness said they saw parts of the shooting.

 ALEX GANT

Davenport police officers were investigating gunfire as of about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 11th and Iowa streets.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The officers at the scene did not provide any details of what they believed happened, but evidence markers were on the ground and shell casings were visible by at least some of them.

A person in the area said two people were walking south on Iowa when they encountered an eastbound blue Impala at the intersection and there were eight or nine shots.

The pedestrians ran east through the parking lot adjacent to Sacred Heart Cathedral, and the vehicle turned south on Iowa, the person said.

