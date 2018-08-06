Davenport Police are investigating a robbery at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
Police responded to the credit union at 12:33 p.m. Monday. Preliminary information indicates that a white man in his 40s, balding with some facial hair, wearing light-colored clothing entered the bank and demanded money.
He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the robbery. Police were not clear if a weapon was involved in the robbery.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”