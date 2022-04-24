 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police investigating Saturday night gunfire; no one injured

The Davenport Police Department is investigating Saturday night gunfire near Monroe Elementary School.

Officers were called at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday to the area near the intersection of West Fourth and North Howell streets for a report of shots fired.

While investigating, officers found shell casings near or along the 1900 block of West Fourth Street. No injuries or property damage were reported and no suspects had been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

