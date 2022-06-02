Davenport police investigating second shots fired call to occur Wednesday in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue

For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call.

The first shots fired call occurred at 5:22 p.m. Thursday. Police located several empty shell casings in the roadway.

No one was reported injured.

The second call for shots fired in the area came in about 10:35 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene recovered at least six spent shell casings from the roadway.

Police are canvassing the area to talk to anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

There also were no reports of injuries in the second incident.

These two incidents remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

