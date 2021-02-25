Davenport Police investigating shooting death of teen

Davenport Police conducted a homicide investigation Thursday in the 1300 block of Farnam Street after a 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Jamon Winfrey.

The death investigation is connected to a shooting incident that occurred at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 13th and Farnam streets.

In Wednesday’s incident, Davenport police said that officers responded to a call for shots fired.

The preliminary investigation indicates that three vehicles, a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan were chasing after one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles.

Officers located spent casings but did not find any damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police were called back to the scene at 2:48 p.m. Thursday after Jamon’s body was discovered in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

An autopsy is pending.

Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 E Locust St., was locked down for about 20 minutes, the school said in a tweet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.