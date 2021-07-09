Davenport police investigating shooting death

- Thomas Geyer
Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a man at 1418 College Ave.
Police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was taken in for questioning.
Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.
Thomas Geyer
