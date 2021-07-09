 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police investigating shooting death
0 Comments
breaking topical alert

Davenport police investigating shooting death

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Thomas Geyer

Davenport police took one person into custody Friday night after a shooting at 1418 College Ave. 

Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a man at 1418 College Ave.

Police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was taken in for questioning.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Davenport police investigate shooting death at 1418 College Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News