Davenport police investigating shooting incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday night along the 200 block of West Locust Street near Main Street.

The shooting was reported at 9:36 p.m.

Officers located three shell casings along the sidewalk and grass near the Express Lane Shell gas station and convenience store and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A nearby vehicle was struck, but there were no reports of injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.