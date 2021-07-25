 Skip to main content
Davenport police investigating shooting incident
Davenport police investigating shooting incident

  • Updated
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday night along the 200 block of West Locust Street near Main Street.

The shooting was reported at 9:36 p.m.

Officers located three shell casings along the sidewalk and grass near the Express Lane Shell gas station and convenience store and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A nearby vehicle was struck, but there were no reports of injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

