 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police investigating shooting involving three cars
topical alert top story

Davenport Police investigating shooting involving three cars

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon on 13th and Farnum streets.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A black sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan were chasing each other around 4:22 p.m., with shots fired from at least one vehicle, police said in a news release.

Officers found fired cartridge cases in the area, but no injuries or damages were reported.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This new low-tech mask kills COVID on contact

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News