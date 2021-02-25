Davenport Police investigating shooting involving three cars

STAFF
Davenport Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon on 13th and Farnum streets.
A black sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan were chasing each other around 4:22 p.m., with shots fired from at least one vehicle, police said in a news release.
Officers found fired cartridge cases in the area, but no injuries or damages were reported.
