Davenport Police investigating shooting on Western Ave.
Davenport Police investigating shooting on Western Ave.

Davenport Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting on Western Avenue.

At 8:33 a.m., police were called to the 6300 block of Western Avenue for a report of a shooting. Three people were in a dispute, police said. One shot into the ground and at a parked car before fleeing.

No injuries were reported. One car was damaged. 

Police ask anyone with information regarding to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.

