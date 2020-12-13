Davenport police investigating shots fired call

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call in the 900 block of LeClaire Street.

The shots were reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.

Police found at least five spent casings along LeClaire Street. Police are checking houses and vehicles for any damage, and are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

