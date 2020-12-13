 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police investigating shots fired call
topical

Davenport police investigating shots fired call

{{featured_button_text}}
Shots fired 1

Davenport police located spent shell casings long the 900 block of LeClaire Street after a shots fired call Sunday night. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call in the 900 block of LeClaire Street.

The shots were reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.

Police found at least five spent casings along LeClaire Street. Police are checking houses and vehicles for any damage, and are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News