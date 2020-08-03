Davenport Police investigating two robberies

Davenport Police are investigating a pair of weekend robberies that targeted local businesses.
The first came at roughly 8:30 p.m. Saturday, as police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Smokin’ Joes, 1606 W. Locust St.
Information developed by investigators described a man entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk. The man fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, last seen wearing white dress shirt and white pants and wearing a blue surgical mask on his face.
At 9:09 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery of the QC Mart, 3545 Eastern Ave.
Witnesses described a man entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount on cash. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, black stocking cap and a black face mask.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
