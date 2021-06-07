Davenport Police: It's 'fortunate' no one died in parking ramp shooting

Video surveillance footage from the Redstone parking ramp show a large group of people gathered on the top deck of the ramp just before several dozen shots were fired Sunday.

No one is known to be injured, but the Figge Art Museum and the Skybridge were damaged by gunfire. Davenport Police found more than 80 spent casings at the scene.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and representatives from NAACP and Davenport Peace decried the situation during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We're in a very fortunate situation, because I'm not telling you that a 20-year-old is dead, or a 12-year-old is dead, or a 14-year-old is dead," said Police Chief Paul Sikorski. "We're in a fortunate situation here. That's a mess down there, but it's an opportunity for us to take that exclamation point from that video and do something with it."

Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes from the NAACP and Stephen Eckles from Davenport Peace spoke about the important role community members play in preventing gun violence, especially among youth.

"We have to stand together, be together, and be the voice and the grit of this community," Eckles said.