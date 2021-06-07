 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police: It's 'fortunate' no one died in parking ramp shooting
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport Police: It's 'fortunate' no one died in parking ramp shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Surveillance footage captures the scene on the top deck of the Redstone parking lot early Sunday morning. Police found more than 80 bullet casings at the scene.

Video surveillance footage from the Redstone parking ramp show a large group of people gathered on the top deck of the ramp just before several dozen shots were fired Sunday.

No one is known to be injured, but the Figge Art Museum and the Skybridge were damaged by gunfire. Davenport Police found more than 80 spent casings at the scene.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and representatives from NAACP and Davenport Peace decried the situation during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We're in a very fortunate situation, because I'm not telling you that a 20-year-old is dead, or a 12-year-old is dead, or a 14-year-old is dead," said Police Chief Paul Sikorski. "We're in a fortunate situation here. That's a mess down there, but it's an opportunity for us to take that exclamation point from that video and do something with it."

Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes from the NAACP and Stephen Eckles from Davenport Peace spoke about the important role community members play in preventing gun violence, especially among youth. 

"We have to stand together, be together, and be the voice and the grit of this community," Eckles said.

The police department wants the community to help identify participants, Sikorski said. Those present refused to cooperate or tell officers who was involved. 

"We need to know who did this, because it's unacceptable in our community," Sikorski said. "We want to put a stop to this. If you can identify anybody in these videos, please call us."

Matson said he would seek help from the state and federal sources to address recent gun violence in Davenport.

Business leaders applaud law enforcement, urge more

The leaders of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, or DDP, and the Quad Cities Chamber credited police for their “swift” response to the rain of gunfire from a city parking garage early Sunday.

Kyle Carter, executive director of DDP, vowed to work with law enforcement to help address the recent rise in crime.

“Millions of dollars over decades have been invested to transform downtown Davenport to be a vibrant economic and cultural center of our community,” he said. “We cannot afford to lose ground on our progress. The level of violence across the entire region is unacceptable, let alone the most recent instance downtown.”

Chamber president Paul Rumler also spoke of regional progress and concerns over ongoing violence.

“A major component of creating a vibrant community is safety,” Rumler said. “The violence depicted in the security camera footage from the parking ramp in downtown Davenport early last Sunday was gut wrenching and is acting like a cancer on our region’s progress.

“Why would we allow this to be our reality?”

Rumler and Carter said their groups’ membership, which is the business community in Davenport and the greater Quad-Cities, are ready to help.

“Public safety is paramount if we are to achieve our goals downtown and beyond in the Quad Cities,” Carter said. “As the representative for our property and business owners, Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) fully supports the City of Davenport’s request for new resources, addressing systems enabling offenders and joining the table of community partners seeking solutions.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News