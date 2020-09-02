Davenport Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

Davenport Police are searching for a girl they say was last seen in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
Jayla Humphrey, 11, was last seen around 6 p.m., Tuesday. Police say she may be a runaway, and were notified around 11:30 p.m.
Jayla is described as a Black girl, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes, 5-foot, 2-inches, approximately 120 pounds. She was wearing a gray or purple shirt, black leggings with two white stripes, and colorful Nike shoes with yellow laces.
Police say she may be hiding with family or friends and ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
