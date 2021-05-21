 Skip to main content
Davenport police make arrest after stolen pickup crashes
Davenport police took several people into custody Friday evening after a stolen pickup the police were pursuing crashed in the 1100 block of Dover Court.

The pursuit lasted about three to four minutes from the time police spotted the stolen vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup that was stolen out of Illinois.

The pursuit ended at 7:39 p.m. when the pickup crashed into a Ford SUV in the 1100 block of Dover Court.

The occupants in the pickup fled, however one of them was found hiding in the bathroom of a home near the crash scene.

The Iowa State Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

