Davenport police make arrest after stolen pickup crashes

Davenport police took several people into custody Friday evening after a stolen pickup the police were pursuing crashed in the 1100 block of Dover Court.
The pursuit lasted about three to four minutes from the time police spotted the stolen vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup that was stolen out of Illinois.
The pursuit ended at 7:39 p.m. when the pickup crashed into a Ford SUV in the 1100 block of Dover Court.
The occupants in the pickup fled, however one of them was found hiding in the bathroom of a home near the crash scene.
The Iowa State Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story.