Davenport police make arrest in 2017 murder

Davenport police have made an arrest in the March 5, 2017, robbery and shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Jerome Gregory Allen Jr.

Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

The murder charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

The robbery charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Flight to avoid prosecution is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Ann Sievert, Graham and two others robbed Allen and shot him multiple times.

Graham and his co-conspirators took Allen’s money and other belongings.

Allen’s body was found that Sunday in the parking lot of the northeast corner of Brady Street Stadium, 3600 Brady St.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department returned Graham to Davenport on Friday.