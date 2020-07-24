Davenport Police make arrest in June shooting on Emerald Drive

Davenport police have arrested a man currently on probation for a firearms conviction who is alleged to have pulled the trigger in a June 14 shooting incident on Emerald Drive.
Quashawn Terrell Lee, 21, of 2030 Emerald Drive, Apt. 304, Davenport, is charged in that shooting incident with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Lee also is charged in that incident with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 7:11 p.m. on June 14, officers were sent to the Castlewood Apartments, 2202 Emerald Drive, to investigate a shots fired incident.
During that incident, Lee brandished a handgun and fired several shots at a moving vehicle in the parking lot.
The vehicle was struck several times and had bullet holes in the front driver’s side door, and the driver’s side rear window was shattered.
An apartment building also was struck by bullets fired from Lee’s gun.
There were numerous children playing outside at the time of the shooting. The children, “ran back inside of their apartments in fear” as Lee was shooting, according to the affidavit.
A bullet also struck a parked vehicle, shattering its rear window.
The incident was captured by video surveillance cameras at the apartment complex.
Police arrested Lee on Thursday after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at 422 E. Locust St., at 6:32 p.m.
Police located the stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue. Lee was seen running from the vehicle. After he was captured officers seized four individually wrapped bags of marijuana with a total weight of 20.9 grams, or .046 of a pound.
Lee was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and possession of a controlled substance-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Lee also is charged with domestic abuse stemming from a July 18 incident during which he is alleged to have punched the mother of his child in the face and then kicked her while she was on the ground.
Lee was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $31,000.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 31 in Scott County District Court.
Lee was sentenced March 19 to a term of two years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 in Scott County District Court. If his probation is revoked, Lee could be sentenced to a term of five years in prison on the original charge.
On July 27, 2017, District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Lee to five years in prison for Class D felony charge of interference with official acts involving a firearm. He was placed on work release Nov. 9, 2018, and then placed on parole March 8, 2019. His parole in that case ended Nov. 5, 2019.
Lee’s juvenile conviction record includes charges of assault causing bodily injury, two counts of second-degree robbery and escape.
