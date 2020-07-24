Davenport Police make arrest in June shooting on Emerald Drive

A bullet also struck a parked vehicle, shattering its rear window.

The incident was captured by video surveillance cameras at the apartment complex.

Police arrested Lee on Thursday after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at 422 E. Locust St., at 6:32 p.m.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue. Lee was seen running from the vehicle. After he was captured officers seized four individually wrapped bags of marijuana with a total weight of 20.9 grams, or .046 of a pound.

Lee was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and possession of a controlled substance-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

Lee also is charged with domestic abuse stemming from a July 18 incident during which he is alleged to have punched the mother of his child in the face and then kicked her while she was on the ground.

Lee was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $31,000.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 31 in Scott County District Court.