You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police make arrest in May 20 shooting incident in downtown

Davenport police make arrest in May 20 shooting incident in downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a May 20 shooting in a parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street.

Matthew William Ponciano, 18, of 222 E. 12th St., Apt. 2, Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon for shooting at a vehicle leaving the parking area near 100 Main St.

The shooting occurred at 10:47 p.m. The vehicle was struck once on the passenger side, and a bullet was removed by officers.

The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Ponciano also faces a charge of carrying weapons in that case, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 19 in Scott County District Court.

Ponciano, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

Ponciano also was arrested May 30 while he was with another teen who had been throwing rocks at the Scott County Courthouse at about 8:40 p.m.

An otherwise peaceful demonstration was occurring at that time in downtown Davenport to protest the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

After officers located the car, the teen who had been throwing rocks was arrested.

However, Ponciano was found to be in possession of a loaded Patriot FMK 9mm handgun for which he did not have a permit, and a prescription drug, 25 100mg pills of gabapentin, an anticonvulsant, for which he did not have a valid prescription.

Police seized the gun, and Ponciano is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Officers also found a working black digital scale, an additional holster and loose ammunition.

Ponciano is to be arraigned in that case July 2 in Scott County District Court.

Matthew Ponciano

Matthew Ponciano
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News