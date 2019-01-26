A suspect has been arrested in connection with one of Davenport's shooting incidents from last year, this one occurring Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Taylor Street.
Curtis Lee Smith, 24, of 6111 Brady St., No. 220, Davenport, was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $45,000.
Smith was arrested by Rock Island police and waived extradition to Iowa.
According to the affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Morel, at 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 20, Smith got out of a vehicle and chased another person across Taylor Street. Smith was armed with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol. He allegedly fired two rounds at the victim while in the neighborhood.
The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera in the area.
Smith is charged in that incident with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Since Smith is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the firearms charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Smith also is facing additional drugs and weapons charges unrelated to the Oct. 20 shooting incident after police searched the hotel room where he was found.
Police searched Smith’s room at 8:10 a.m. Friday.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers seized found hidden inside a vent two glass jars that contained 128.2 grams of marijuana. There were also other jars in the room with marijuana residue, as well as multiple digital scales. Officers also seized $2,060 in cash.
Officers also seized a Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Lorcin L380 semi-automatic handgun, and a Taurus PT1911 .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun.
In that case, Smith is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons, both of which are Class D felonies under Iowa law.
Smith also is charged with possession with the intent to distribute not more than 50 kilograms of marijuana and failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp to the drugs. Both of those charges also are Class D felonies.
Federal authorities could take over that case, also, and not only charge Smith with being a felon in possession of firearms, but he could also be charged with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Smith to prove in court that the gun was not being used in furtherance of a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive for being a felon in possession of a firearm.