Davenport Police make arrest in October shooting

Davenport Police have made an arrest in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting in the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
Brett Landon Bonjour, 27, of Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joseph Dorton, and a search warrant by Officer Donnie Pridemore, Bonjour was driving a Green Chevrolet Tahoe that was registered to another person.
At 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 12, Bonjour got into a verbal and physical fight with another man at a home in the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Bonjour was forced to leave the property.
Bonjour drove away in the Tahoe but returned about five minutes later and fired four to five shots from the vehicle. Bullets struck the house, and two unoccupied vehicles parked in the driveway of the Kirkwood Boulevard address. People were standing in the back yard and on the front porch. There were four children on the porch of the home when it was struck by gunfire.
When officers arrived on the scene they located one spent .380-caliber Aguila Ammunition shell casing in the roadway.
At about 11:57 p.m., officers found the Tahoe parked in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, less than a block away from Bonjour’s residence.
A residential security camera videoed Bonjour get out of the vehicle and walk east.
When officers looked in the vehicle they could see in plain view spent shell casings.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers towed the vehicle for processing and to search it for evidence.
From the vehicle they seized three spent .380-caliber Aguila Ammunition shell casings, a holster for a .380-caliber pistol and a shipping box with a label on which was Bonjour’s name and address.
Officers also found a bullet hole in the passenger-side door. The round had been fired from inside the vehicle and struck the door. A bullet fragment also was located in the door.
Bonjour was arrested on a warrant Friday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:37 p.m. His bond on the warrant was set at $100,000, cash only. He will make a first appearance on the charges Saturday in Scott County District Court.