A Davenport man allegedly involved in a rolling gun battle early Thursday remained in the Scott County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Tatlan Cree Anderson, 25, of 1210 College Ave., is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm suppressor, both of which are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
He also is charged with reckless use of a firearm, in this case a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail term of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 2:43 a.m. Thursday, officers were near the area of East 11th and Perry streets when they heard several shots being fired in close proximity. They then saw a silver Mercury Grand Marquis traveling eastbound on East 12th Street at a high rate of speed.
Officers were able to stop the car in the area of East 12th Street and Oneida Avenue. From the car they seized a large magazine with four live 9mm rounds inside, and a Masterpiece Arms 9mm Grim Reaper pistol which was found on the rear driver’s side floorboard. The pistol’s barrel and chamber were very hot to the touch.
In a interview after being read his Constitutional Rights, Anderson admitted to police the he and a co-defendant in the incident were involved in a disturbance in the District of Rock Island which initiated a rolling gun battle between Anderson and a second vehicle, police said.
Anderson admitted to firing one shot at the other vehicle on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge and three more shots toward the over vehicle near East 12th and Brady streets.
According to Askew’s affidavit, Anderson admitted to being intoxicated during the incident.
The case remains under investigation.