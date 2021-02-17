 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police: Man allegedly killed his mother
breaking topical top story

Davenport Police: Man allegedly killed his mother

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Police have arrested a Davenport man alleging he killed his mother.

Andrew Rupp, 53, was charged with with first-degree murder, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police were called to 2654 Central Park Ave., at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death. They found the victim, Dianne Rupp, 77, of Davenport, dead inside apartment No. 1.

Andrew was arrested at the scene on the lesser charges, and charged with murder overnight. He is being held without bond in Scott County Jail.

The property is owned by Patrick R. Rupp. The property is PR Masonry Inc. Apartments.

0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News