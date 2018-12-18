Davenport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday morning at a Dollar General on the city’s northwest side, sending one man to the hospital with injuries the extent of which were not immediately disclosed.
At about 11:20 a.m., police were summoned to Dollar General, 2604 West Locust St. for reports of a person struck by gunfire. Several details about the incident were still being determined by early afternoon, including the number of shots fired and a physical description of the suspect.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski said at the scene that early information pointed to “an altercation” between two people, and the gunman left the scene before officers arrived.
The chief said investigators were still working to gather suspect information “so we can go out and find who’s responsible for this.” Sikorski said the victim is male and was “responsive” when emergency crews arrived on scene.
A heavy police presence remained in the parking lot as officers were seen interviewing possible witnesses, photographing the interior of the store and turning away customers who were walking up to the entrance. The front door was later blocked off by yellow crime scene tape and police cruisers.
Investigators were also seen going into the neighboring bar, Gypsy Highway Bar and Grille, where a witness at the scene said they were checking the bar's security cameras for footage that could aid the investigation.
As of early November, Davenport received 171 calls that led to confirmed shots fired incidents, which broadly includes instances when physical evidence of gunfire is found at a crime scene. Of those incidents, 23 were non-fatal shootings and five were gun-related homicides.
Last year, 12 people were killed and 28 were wounded by gunfire, the most violent record within the last eight years.