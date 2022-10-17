Davenport Police: Man stabbed victim multiple times, fled

A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday and is charged with stabbing another person.

Davenport Police were called at 1:52 a.m. Sunday to the area of 35th and Marquette streets to investigate a disturbance.

According to the police report, Shayne Matthew Hagedorn got into a verbal and physical fight with the victim. During the fight, Hagedorn allegedly started stabbing the victim with what is believed to be a knife.

Police said Hagedorn fled the scene and then fled from officers when they attempted to stop him.

Hagedorn was charged with one felony count of willful injury and misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a weapon and interference with official acts. He posted $7,300 in bail and was released two hours and 49 minutes after being booked into the Scott County Jail.