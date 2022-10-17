 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Davenport Police: Man stabbed victim multiple times, fled

  • 0
Shayne Hagedorn

A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday and is charged with stabbing another person.

Davenport Police were called at 1:52 a.m. Sunday to the area of 35th and Marquette streets to investigate a disturbance.

According to the police report, Shayne Matthew Hagedorn got into a verbal and physical fight with the victim. During the fight, Hagedorn allegedly started stabbing the victim with what is believed to be a knife.

Police said Hagedorn fled the scene and then fled from officers when they attempted to stop him.

Hagedorn was charged with one felony count of willful injury and misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a weapon and interference with official acts. He posted $7,300 in bail and was released two hours and 49 minutes after being booked into the Scott County Jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Weather disasters: Property owners struggle to find insurance across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News