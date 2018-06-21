Davenport police said Thursday that they cannot substantiate that a robbery or assault took place in regards to a man who was found with serious injuries May 11.
Police said they came to that conclusion after reviewing several hours of video footage and conducting “numerous” interviews.
The case is considered closed “unless new evidence arises,” according to police. No other information was released Thursday.
At 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 11, officers responded to the 300 block of West Kimberly Road for a report of a man who had been assaulted.
Police initially said that preliminary reports indicated that the man was walking and was assaulted by unknown subjects. Several personal items also were stolen from him, police initially said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.