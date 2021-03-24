Davenport Police officer found justified in shooting man who fired first on officers

Missimer then went around to the back of his squad car for cover as it was reported that Washington was armed. Information had been relayed from the earlier armed robbery that Washington had stated he was not going back to prison and that he was going to shoot it out with police.

As Missimer came out from behind his squad car, he saw Washington reach into the pocket of his jean jacket.

Missimer was wearing a body camera, according to the report, and can be heard calling for Washington to show his hands. Missimer also is calling to other officers that Washington was reaching into his pocket.

Missimer could see Washington pull a handgun from his pocket, and at that time Missimer tells other officers that Washington has a gun.

Washington fired out the front of the windshield in the direction of Missimer. Missimer saw the gun pointed at him, saw the muzzle flash and stepped back behind his vehicle for cover.

Missimer could hear shots being fired as he was behind his squad car.

Missimer then looked around his vehicle and saw Washington still had the firearm in his hand. Missimer then fired 12 rounds into the Accura. Washington suffered three gunshot wounds. Washington was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released.