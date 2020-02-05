Davenport police officer offers testimony in child murder trial

The 60-inch television screen mounted inside courtroom No. 3 switched from blank blue to the stark image of a child seated in a little-kid chair at the end of a white-walled hallway.
Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell resumed Wednesday as Scott County prosecutors called one of the case's investigators to the witness stand.
Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Burrell’s death on May 1, 2018. A video erased from Henderson but recovered by the DPD's forensic investigators played just before noon.
At the start of video, an adult male voice asks the child - a silent boy with neat cornrows in his hair - if they should look at the mess in the kitchen. After more words, the boy is led to the kitchen and asked to explain a broken coffee mug on the floor.
The little boy with the word 'swagger' inscribed near the bottom of an orange-and-blue shirt is shaking. His fists are clenched. He can barely answer the voice behind the phone.
The video draws to a close with the phone inches from the boy's face, showing a big bruise around the child's right eye.
"Do you see yourself?" the voice demands. "You're hurting yourself. Do you see that?"
In an almost-whisper the little boy replies: "Yes."
Henderson and Burrell’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 services on April 27, 2018 and reported the child was choking.
Johnson’s testimony Wednesday morning made it clear investigators were suspicious of Henderson’s story that the child fell from a countertop, injuring his head days before emergency services were called.