Davenport police officer shoots at attacking dog
A Davenport police officer shot at an attacking dog Tuesday, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 6500 block of N Harrison Street shortly after midnight. The door to the apartment where the music was coming from was open, and a large dog reportedly ran out into the hallway and began attacking an officer.

The dog followed the officer outside and continued to attack until the officer shot at it. The officer had serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release states, and was transported to Genesis Medical Center where the officer was treated and later released. The dog was taken by the owners to receive treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

