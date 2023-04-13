A Davenport police officer needed five stitches to close a facial injury sustained early Thursday during an arrest attempt in which the officer was stabbed in the nose.

The officer was one of two trying to take Samuel E. Cheatheam, 45, of Davenport, into custody in the 2800 block of Diehn Avenue, police said, when Cheatheam brandished a knife. The blade was more than five inches long, according to Scott County court records.

Cheatheam is accused of stabbing the officer in the nose during the ensuing struggle, and the injury could cause permanent disfigurement, records state.

Police were looking for Cheatheam because he’d fled a traffic stop about 1:18 a.m. at the HyVee at 3019 Rockingham Rd., court records state. Police attempted the stop on a 2001 white Ford Mustang that was illegally parked in a handicapped zone in the store parking lot and was suspected of casing other vehicles in the area.

Officers later found the unoccupied Mustang in the alley near 2809 Diehn Ave. and saw Cheatheam standing nearby, records show.

Scott County authorities have charged Cheatheam with willful injury causing serious injury, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, three counts of interference with official acts, use of dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, eluding and driving while barred, court records state.

Cheatheam was in custody Thursday afternoon, held on a $41,600 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website, which did not display his booking photo, or mug shot.

His court dates were not yet available.