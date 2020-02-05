Davenport police officer testifies in murder trial: "It was like Ja'Shawn was looking off into nowhere'

The 60-inch television screen mounted inside courtroom No. 3 switched from blank blue to the stark image of a child seated in a little-kid chair at the end of a white-walled hallway.
The eyes of 12 jurors and three alternates stared back at the screen.
Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell resumed Wednesday as Scott County prosecutors called one of the case's investigators to the witness stand.
Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Ja’Shawn's death on May 1, 2018. A video erased from Henderson's phone — recovered by the DPD's forensic investigators — played just before the trial's noon break.
At the start of video, an adult male voice asks the child — a silent boy with neat cornrows in his hair — if they should look at the mess in the kitchen. After more words, the boy is led to the kitchen and asked to explain a broken coffee mug on the floor.
The little boy with the word 'swagger' inscribed near the bottom of an orange-and-blue shirt is shaking. His fists are clenched. He can barely answer the voice behind the phone.
The video draws to a close with the phone inches from the boy's face, showing a big bruise around the child's right eye.
"Do you see yourself?" the voice demands. "You're hurting yourself. Do you see that?"
In a halting almost-whisper the little boy replies: "Yes." His eyes are wide. Maybe scared. Maybe pleading for something he doesn't know how to voice.
Henderson and Ja’Shawn’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 services on April 27, 2018 and reported the child was choking.
Henderson's court-appointed legal team of Jill Eimermann and Mike Adams asserted during Tuesday's opening arguments Ja’Shawn's death was "purely accidental" and the result of a fall off the countertop.
Johnson’s testimony Wednesday morning made it clear investigators were suspicious of Henderson’s story the child fell from a countertop, injuring his head days before emergency services were called.
In earlier testimony Davenport fire fighter Douglas Cook said Henderson told him the child pulled his little chair near the sink to get on the countertop. Cook said Henderson indicated the boy fell against the refrigerator and bruised his face and head. Cook was part of the emergency services team that responded to Rambert's 911 call on April 27, 2018.
"I did not get the impression Mr. Henderson saw the fall from the counter," Cook said. "And I saw no physical evidence of a fall when I looked at the refrigerator."
Under examination by Scott County assistant attorney Nathan Repp, Johnson said the video from Henderson's phone pointed to a discrepancy in the defendant's story.
"(On the video) Ja'Shawn barely had to stand on anything to reach the cups on the countertop," the investigator said. "Henderson asks Ja'Shawn to re-create what he did to get the cup."
Johnson pointed out there is no depiction of Ja’Shawn using a chair to reach the countertop in Henderson's video.
In response to prosecutor's questions, Johnson recounted how Davenport detectives drove to Iowa City, where Ja’Shawn had been transferred the night of April 27, 2018.
"We spoke with doctors there and we spoke with Jacqueline Rambert," Johnson said.
Johnson was asked if he saw Ja’Shawn.
"Yes. I visited Ja'Shawn," Johnson told the jurors. "His eyes were partially open and most of his face was covered ... But there was just a blank stare.
"It was like Ja'Shawn was looking off into nowhere."
The trial continues for a third day Thursday at the Scott County Courthouse, Davenport.