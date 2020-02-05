Davenport police officer testifies in murder trial: "It was like Ja'Shawn was looking off into nowhere'

The 60-inch television screen mounted inside courtroom No. 3 switched from blank blue to the stark image of a child seated in a little-kid chair at the end of a white-walled hallway.

The eyes of 12 jurors and three alternates stared back at the screen.

Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Burrell resumed Wednesday as Scott County prosecutors called one of the case's investigators to the witness stand.

Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson described interviews with Henderson, who is alleged to have caused Ja’Shawn's death on May 1, 2018. A video erased from Henderson's phone — recovered by the DPD's forensic investigators — played just before the trial's noon break.

At the start of video, an adult male voice asks the child — a silent boy with neat cornrows in his hair — if they should look at the mess in the kitchen. After more words, the boy is led to the kitchen and asked to explain a broken coffee mug on the floor.

The little boy with the word 'swagger' inscribed near the bottom of an orange-and-blue shirt is shaking. His fists are clenched. He can barely answer the voice behind the phone.