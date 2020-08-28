Davenport police recover body from Mississippi River

Return to homepage ×
Davenport police and firefighters on Friday recovered the body of an adult white male that was reported in Mississippi River near the Marquette Street Boat Ramp.
Police and firefighters were called to the ramp at 2:15 p.m. for a report of a body in the river.
The man's body was located near the boat ramp.
No foul play is suspected, but police continue to investigate.
The man's name was not released Friday.
More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.
Thomas Geyer
