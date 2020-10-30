Davenport police recover stolen guns, vehicle, arrest four gang members

Davenport police on Thursday took three stolen handguns off the streets, recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested an adult and three juveniles, all members of a hybrid street gang.
The adult, Devante Latrell Johnson, 19, of Davenport is charged in that incident with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with criminal gang participation, a Class D felony that carries a sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, a charge that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Johnson also is charged with first-degree theft in a separate incident that occurred Oct. 21.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police detectives, Johnson and his three co-defendants were seen inside a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen out of Moline earlier in the day.
Johnson and his co-defendants are known members of the Mad Max Gang, or MMG.
Police had watched the Cherokee with the gang members inside it driving in the area of several homes associated with rival gang members.
At 4:19 p.m. Thursday, police stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants.
From the vehicle officers seized three stolen firearms — a Cobra .380-caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. All of the handguns were loaded.
The Cobra and Glock handguns were found on the center console and readily accessible to the driver and front seat passengers. The Smith & Wesson was on the backseat near the backseat passengers.
Johnson and the other three were in the stolen vehicle and had possession of the stolen guns.
In the Oct. 21 incident involving Johnson, at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers were sent to 1700 Perry St. to investigate a disturbance in which two people were being chased by others in a stolen blue Toyota Corolla.
A witness photographed Johnson as he got into the vehicle before it left the area. Investigators who know Johnson identified him as one of the people in the stolen vehicle.
Johnson was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,000.
Johnson made his first appearance in Scott County District Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Scott County District Court.
