Davenport police recover stolen guns, vehicle, arrest four gang members

Davenport police on Thursday took three stolen handguns off the streets, recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested an adult and three juveniles, all members of a hybrid street gang.

The adult, Devante Latrell Johnson, 19, of Davenport is charged in that incident with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with criminal gang participation, a Class D felony that carries a sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, a charge that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Johnson also is charged with first-degree theft in a separate incident that occurred Oct. 21.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police detectives, Johnson and his three co-defendants were seen inside a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen out of Moline earlier in the day.

Johnson and his co-defendants are known members of the Mad Max Gang, or MMG.

Police had watched the Cherokee with the gang members inside it driving in the area of several homes associated with rival gang members.

At 4:19 p.m. Thursday, police stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants.