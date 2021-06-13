Davenport police recover vehicle stolen out of Bettendorf

Davenport police recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen out of Bettendorf.
A Davenport officer noticed the vehicle driving erratically in the area of Scott and West Locust streets at 4:55 p.m.
The vehicle was stopped and several people fled, running south on Scott Street.
The person driving the vehicle, a juvenile, stayed in the vehicle and was arrested. A theft charge is pending.
Davenport Police remind people to lock their vehicle doors and secure their keys to keep vehicles from being stolen.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today