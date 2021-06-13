Davenport police recover vehicle stolen out of Bettendorf

Davenport police recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen out of Bettendorf.

A Davenport officer noticed the vehicle driving erratically in the area of Scott and West Locust streets at 4:55 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped and several people fled, running south on Scott Street.

The person driving the vehicle, a juvenile, stayed in the vehicle and was arrested. A theft charge is pending.

Davenport Police remind people to lock their vehicle doors and secure their keys to keep vehicles from being stolen.

