Davenport police recover vehicle stolen out of Bettendorf
topical

  • Updated
  • 0
Recovered vehicle

Davenport Police recovered this stolen Hyundai Santa Fe on Sunday. The vehicle had been stolen out of Bettendorf. The driver, a juvenile, was arrested. Several others riding in the vehicle fled on foot. Theft charges are pending against the driver. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport police recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen out of Bettendorf.

A Davenport officer noticed the vehicle driving erratically in the area of Scott and West Locust streets at 4:55 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped and several people fled, running south on Scott Street.

The person driving the vehicle, a juvenile, stayed in the vehicle and was arrested. A theft charge is pending.

Davenport Police remind people to lock their vehicle doors and secure their keys to keep vehicles from being stolen.

Watch now: Davenport and Bettendorf police search this stolen Hyundai that was recovered in Davenport.

