topical alert

Davenport Police release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash

siren3

Davenport Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car Wednesday night as Michael Vickers, 56, of Davenport.

At 8:23 p.m., Davenport police, firefighters and EMS were called to Kimberly Road at Fairmount Street for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

A 2015 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on Kimberly Road made a left turn onto Fairmount Street striking a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound.

Vickers was taken to a Genesis Medical Center, where he died from crash-related injuries. 

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity with minor injuries.

Fairmount Street between Kimberly and Hickory Grove roads was shut down for approximately five hours as investigators processed the scene.

No charges have been filed to date. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

