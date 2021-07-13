Davenport police release name of shooting victim

Davenport police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Friday.
Kiyon Jackson, 43, of Davenport, was pronounced deceased by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday about a disturbance on the 1400 block of College Ave.
The incident is still being investigated and no further details are available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to called Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today