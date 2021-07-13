Davenport police release name of shooting victim

Davenport police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Friday.

Kiyon Jackson, 43, of Davenport, was pronounced deceased by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday about a disturbance on the 1400 block of College Ave.

The incident is still being investigated and no further details are available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to called Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.