Davenport police have released the name of the woman who was discovered dead in the home she shared with her husband.
Tiffany Klemme, 39, was pronounced dead Saturday morning hours after her husband is alleged to have battered her hours before.
Casey Randall Klemme, 38, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a charge of domestic abuse assault. His bond is set at $50,000 cash-only.
The couple lived at 6903 Oak St.
Casey Klemme was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:20 p.m. Friday.
The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 10:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to 69th Street and Ridgeview Drive in reference to Casey Klemme threatening to choke his wife, Tiffany Klemme.
The couple was seen going inside 6903 Oak St.
Officers made contact with Casey Klemme at the home. He did not have any visible injuries. Tiffany Klemme was inside lying on the floor.
According to the arrest affidavit, the two had been married 20 years, however, online records indicate they have been married for 16 years.
The two started arguing because she accused him of cheating on her, according to the affidavit. Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife but never physically hurting her.
According to the arrest affidavit, “The victim had fresh visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist. The victim also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.”
Gonzalez said in the affidavit that the victim “did not want to cooperate at this time and refused medical attention or photographs of her injuries.”
Tiffany Klemme also did not want to file a no contact order, according to the affidavit.
Casey Klemme was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on the domestic abuse charge.
Davenport police were called back to the home at 7:37 a.m. Saturday. Tiffany Klemme was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.