Davenport police have released the name of the Milan man who died late Sunday when his car crashed on the ramp from Interstate 74 westbound leading to westbound Interstate 80.
Nathan Woods, 28, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu Maxx west on Interstate 74 and was attempting to merge onto the ramp leading to Interstate 80 west when Woods lost control and the vehicle entered the ditch.
The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the ramp leading to eastbound Interstate 74 from westbound Interstate 80.
The crash occurred at 11:53 p.m.
Woods was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he died of his injuries.
The Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash.